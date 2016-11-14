Help stop the spread of NCD, longhouse folk told

MIRI: The local community here were urged to fully support and participate in the nationwide health programme dubbed ‘Komuniti Sihat Perkasa Negara’ (Kospen) to fight the spread of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the country.

Miri Health Office medical officer Dr Veronica Lugah said Kospen was initiated by the Health Ministry as a community based intervention programme to prevent, reduce and control non-communicable diseases (NCD) via health awareness education programmes.

“From 2012 until now, we have implemented 128 Kospen events in Miri. The latest Kospen event was implemented at Rh Jarek in Lambir which focused on weight management,” she said during a Kospen event at Rh Jarek last Saturday which was officiated at by Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang.

“A total of 15 overweight people from Rh Jarek participated in the losing weight challenge for this programme and this is a good example for people in other longhouses to practise a healthy lifestyle.”

Veronica added that participants having a body mass index (BMI) of more than 25 would be given six months to lose their respective weights through this programme.

“People should be careful about being overweight as it could lead to other health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, gout and cancer.”

Ahmad Lai, in his address, challenged the participants to lose their weights and promised them special prizes if they could hit their BMI targets within three months.

He said the activities of Kospen covered five activities namely eating the right food, being active, not smoking, ideal weight management and early detection of NCD.

“NCD has a close connection with our lifestyles and the food that we take, hence it is important for us to practise a healthy lifestyle, exercise and eat the right food.”

Also present were political secretary to chief minister Julani Mokhtar, Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim, longhouse chief Jarek Klambu, Penghulu Randi Elon and organising chairman Dr Shazimah Abdul Samad.