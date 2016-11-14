Implement, not discuss MA63, says S4S leader

KUCHING: There is no need to discuss the rights and power of Sarawak as the terms and condition on the formation of Malaysia are already spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63).

This is the view of Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) group leader Peter John Jaban who said yesterday all the state and federal leaders need to do is to implement them right away.

He believed that quick return or implementation of these rights and power will erase all doubts and resentment among Sarawakians on the erosion of the state’s rights within Malaysia.

He added that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had already said enough on the matter.

“Our Chief Minister has already talked about it. The question is how sincere the Prime Minister will be in putting action to his words. The agreement was made 53 years ago. There is no need to negotiate further. We just ask them (all) to honour the agreement our forefathers had signed. What we are asking for is according to what were spelt out in the MA63.

“We don’t ask for more and we don’t want less. Just give us back all our rights which are already stated in MA63. The only talk left is the how not what or why but how will the reinstatement take place and of course, when?”

Peter was reacting to the front page news on Najib saying he was ready to discuss the MA63 published in The Borneo Post on Saturday.