In-house affair for PBS congress with ‘no-show’ of PM

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) 31st annual congress on November 14 -15 will be an in-house affair with party president, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, officiating at its opening.

PBS secretary-general Datuk Johnny Mositun said the opening ceremony is at 10am on November 15 at the Hongkod Koisaan Hall in Penampang, followed by the tabling of the secretary-general’s and treasurer-general’s reports and debates on the president’s policy speech.

The congress is preceded by the simultaneous opening of the party’s Youth and Women movement delegates conference to be officiated by deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili at 10am on November 14, also at the Hongkod Koisaan Hall.

After the opening, the Youth Wing will proceed with their meeting at the Hongkod Koisaan Hall, while the Women Movement will hold theirs at the Tabung Haji Hotel Ballroom starting at 2 pm.

Mositun said Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, was earlier expected to officiate at the congress but he had sent his apologies due to unavoidable circumstances.

In conjunction with the congress, a dinner for delegates dubbed ‘Malam Bersatu’ will be held at 6.30pm on November 14 at the Hakka Hall at Tanjung Lipat.

As in the previous years, a friendly golf and bowling competition and a football match between the party’s supreme council members and youth exco members will take place on November 13.

Meanwhile, in his message for the PBS Congress souvenir book, Najib described PBS as a key component member of BN with its own uniqueness in working for the interest of the people to fulfil their aspirations.

He said PBS’ resounding success in organising its delegates conference was a reflection of the strong sense of ownership in upholding democracy. Najib gave an assurance that issues related to security and a sustainable economic development in Sabah will continue to be given priority to improve the well-being of the people.

He said all quarters in the BN must be wise to know the difference between issues affecting the people and issues which are mere political rhetoric and to equip themselves with knowledge useful to appropriately deal with whatever issues that arose.

Najib also reminded BN members to be always on their toes to successfully weather all political challenges.