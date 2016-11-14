Jump-start for budding entrepreneurs at Startup Weekend

Participants of Startup Weekend Sarawak (SWSWK) focus during the presentation of business models.

KUCHING: iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd hosted its latest Startup Weekend Sarawak (SWSWK) for about 100 participants statewide to an intensive 54-hour entrepreneurship-focused event at iCom Square from Nov 11-13.

iCube chairman Datuk Patrick Liew said the event, which featured a weekend of pitching, team-building and product launching, was just a beginning for budding entrepreneurs to grow their business entities.

“Although their ideas are very raw and initial, we (SWSWK) are going to refine and develop their ideas, taking into context the facts and real business sense.

This is to ensure the validation of the ideas, whether the idea itself could work, generate profit and has the strength to convince investors and turning this idea into a real business concept,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The weekend concluded with presentations in front of entrepreneurial leaders as judges, namely Startup Programs Techstars director Oko Davaasuren, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, and League of Extraordinary Developer (Lead) founder Dr Lau Cher Han.

Liew hoped more startup companies could turn big from such an event, even to becoming multi-million ringgit companies.

“This is something to spur the participants to think out of the box and develop new ideas which could then become real business concepts,” he said.

Startup Weekend is the world’s biggest learning programme for entrepreneurs, and is supported by Google for Entrepreneurs – a global movement which is currently represented in more than 150 countries.

This time around, SWSWK will be part of the Global Startup Weekend programme – one of more than 200 events held simultaneously – involving 15,000 entrepreneurs all across the world.

Thus, participants of SWSWK also join the largest entrepreneurial network in the world, with access to unparalleled resources and support in entrepreneurship, and be able to leverage on the expertise of many more knowledge mentors globally.