Keep an eye on your daughters’ friends, parents told

SIBU: Parents must remind their children not to fall prey to drug syndicates, stressed Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Lee Lam Thye.

He cautioned that apparently, drug syndicates were very desperate these days and resorted to all means and ways to peddle drugs.

According to Lee, those who had fallen victims to the drug syndicate were lured by the promises made such as money, jwelleries, high salary and even employment later on.

“These syndicates made use of mules to traffic drugs and many of the mules had been caught over the years. But once they are caught — they cannot say they are innocent and do not know what they are carrying and so on.

“So, I think young girls have to be really cautious and should not be influenced by friends who tried to befriend and make use of them to go and traffic drugs,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was commenting on the state police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansur’s recent statement that drug traffickers were luring teenage girls in Sarawak to be drug mules.

Bernama quoted Mazlan as saying that seven cases of this nature had been reported in the state so far this year.

Mazlan was further quoted as saying that the modus operandi was for the traffickers to befriend and develop a relationship with these teenagers through social media before asking them to collect courier service parcels containing the drugs.

He also reportedly appealed to all parents to monitor the activities of their children to prevent them from becoming victims.

On this, Lee said, “The next time, they are asked to carry a bag and send it to somewhere, where someone will be waiting for them – I think they should be suspicious about it and not get involved.”

On the same train of thoughts, Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said parents of young girls especially must be cautious of who their daughters are befriending.

This is because these so call friends might be drug traffickers who are out to “groom” their daughters to be drug mules, added Abdul Karim, who is also Asajaya assemblyman.

“I certainly support our state CP’s appeal to parents to beware. Drug traffickers now are using all kind of ways to traffic their drugs. Parents and public must be cautious and beware,” he said.