Khairy hopes Bersih, Red Shirts do not clash

SEREMBAN: Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin hopes Bersih supporters will not clash with the Red Shirt group during a rally scheduled for Saturday.

Khairy feared if the two groups clashed, untoward incidents might occur.

“We hope there will be no chaos in the streets and we want to ensure peace will always be preserved in Kuala Lumpur.

“I hope there will be no clash between Bersih and the Red Shirt because both groups have stressed on demonstrating even though they have been barred from doing so, by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” he said.

The Youth and Sports Minister was speaking to reporters after the Fit Mosque 2016 programme here yesterday.

Khairy also hoped the rally would not materialise.

Meanwhile, Khairy described former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was seen wearing a ‘Free Anwar’ badge at Pakatan Harapan Convention on Saturday, as weird.

“It’s weird. This shows the end justifies all means, including reuniting with one’s archenemy.

“(He is) willing to compromise his political stance which he held steadfastly for almost 20 years. All because of his political interests,” he said. — Bernama