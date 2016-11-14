Lim always on the move to bring relief

Chin (third right) handing over donations to Jitep (seated) at Kampung Duyoh recently. Lim is at second left.

KUCHING: As usual, volunteer social worker Lim Chee Haw is on the move to bring donations to the poor and needy around Kuching.

Most recently he was at Kampung Duyoh, Bau to bring relief to Jitep Langut, a 71-year-old widow who lives with her three sons in the village.

Jitep is now unable to walk properly and is without proper income to support her family.

She received assistance in the form of foodstuff from Derry Chin, who came with Lim.

Lim said the donation was courtesy of Chin and his friends, Annie Ling and family and other good Samaritans only known as Amanda, Connie and their friends.

Lim also went to the KMC Flats here to hand over donations to two families living there.

Receiving the donations were Florance Sini and an individual only known as Jamilah.

“Florance’s family has no steady income as her husband is a daily paid worker and both of them have four young kids to take care of. Jamilah, on the other hand, has two kids and is taking care of her husband who is suffering from chronic diabetes whose left leg was recently amputated,” he added.

The donations came from individuals only known as Mr Goh and family (from 7th Mile), Mr Ong and family (from 7th Mile), Kong Min Book Store (of Kenyalang Park), Mr Chung and Mr Kueh (both from Stutong) and their respective families, Mr Choo and family (from 7th Mile) and others.

On another matter, Lim said he can also assist in helping non-Muslim poor families in acquiring coffins during times of bereavement.

He said the coffins were purchased through donations from good Samaritans.

For more information, contact Lim at 082-248153 or 016-8070388.

Those who want to donate or give back to society but prefer not to be identified can also contact Lim.

So far Lim has done more than 580 acts of charity ever since he started doing social work 10 years ago.

Lim would like to point out that he has no internet social media accounts such as Facebook and others.

He also said he never appointed any representative(s) to collect donations from members of the public to help the poor and needy on his behalf.