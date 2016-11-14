Malaysia, US complete joint amphibious exercise

LAHAD DATU: The success of the joint amphibious exercise by the armed forces of Malaysia and the United States of America has achieved its objective of creating interoperability between the two sides, especially in aspects of amphibious operations.

The five-day Tiger Strike exercise which began on November 9 involved 341 officers and men from the Malaysian armed forces and 229 officers and men from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) of the US marine corps.

Held at Tanduo Beach, the exercise also deployed assets from the 11th MEU, including its vessel USS Makin Island (with helicopter landing deck 8), a V-22 Osprey and a landing air cushion.

Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, when met after officiating at the closing ceremony of the exercise yesterday, said the Tiger Strike had strengthened ties between both parties and improved the skills of those taking part.

“The exercise employed the amphibious concept and involved various stages of exercise, including staff exercise and field training exercise (FTE). The Tiger Strike is the third collaborative exercise involving both countries and we are pleased with the result,” he said.

Kamarulzaman added that through the exercise, understanding could be developed and maintained from the various levels, such as training plans and joint operational aspects.

Meanwhile, 11th MEU commander Colonel Clay C Tipton said that both parties had benefited from the exercise, adding that they have learned a lot and had provided MEU the opportunity to train and used their assets in different environments.

Also in attendance were the deputy director for politico-military affairs-Asia, Major General John Quintas and Lieutenant General Dato’ Fadzil Mohktar, the Joint Forces Commander.