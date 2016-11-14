Man alleged to have sexually harassed woman in LRT nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who was alleged to have sexually harassed a woman on the LRT on Tuesday, was detained by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) auxiliary policemen yesterday morning.

Prasarana group communications and strategic marketing head, Lim Jin Aun said the 44-year-old suspect was picked up by the Special Action Team (SAT) while on the Rapid KL bus travelling from Subang Mewah to the Central Market at 11.15am.

“The suspect was brought to the SAT office for documentation and handed over to the police at the Dang Wangi police headquarters,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Thanking those who had given information pertaining to the matter, he said the arrest followed a report by the victim who alleged she was sexually harassed by a man on the LRT. The report went viral on the social media.

Lim said passengers who were victimised in whatever situation should immediately lodge a report with the auxiliary police on duty at the stations.

On Nov 8, a Facebook account holder going by the name Syima Mohamad uploaded photographs of a man whom she claimed sexually harassed her in the LRT congestion at the Universiti station before he alighted at the Bangsar station. — Bernama