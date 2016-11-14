Latest News Nation 

MEB to lodge police report over alleged ‘sale’ of SPM 2016 papers

LUMUT: The Malaysian Examinations Board (MEB) will lodge a police report later today so that the authorities can investigate an allegation that a syndicate is involved in the ‘sale’ of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2016 examination papers.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry (MOE) takes a serious view of the allegation and will not hesitate to take legal action against the newspaper if the allegation is proven to be false.

“This is a serious matter. I urge the police to investigate so that we can prosecute those who make the allegation.

“So far, there is no such thing (the syndicate as alleged),” he told reporters after a working visit to SMK Ahmad Boestamam, Sitiawan, today.

Yesterday, the China Press newspaper alleged the existence of a syndicate ‘selling’ SPM 2016 examination papers and that some senior officers of the MOE were involved. – Bernama

