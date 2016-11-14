Mental patient who slashed police station chief shot dead

KOTA TINGGI: The police shot dead a mental patient yesterday, a day after he had slashed and stabbed a police station chief while armed with a sickle, at the assailant’s home in Felda Pasir Raja here.

The 43-year-old man, who had three gunshot wounds on the chest was pronounced dead on the way to the Kulai Hospital.

Bukit Besar police station chief, Sergeant Major Yusuf Ahmad, 57, who sustained slash wounds on the hands and chest was warded at the hospital before being transferred to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Kota Tinggi police chief, Supt Rahmat Othman said in yesterday morning’s incident, the police had returned to the deceased’s house to persuade the man to surrender after Saturday night’s attack on Yusuf.

He said when their efforts drew a nil, a police team entered the house through the rear door while armed with taser guns and protective shields.

“Upon reaching the dining room, the mental patient who was armed with a sickle, rushed towards them, only to be fired upon with a taser gun. However, the man was unaffected.

“At that juncture, the man again rushed towards the police with the sickle. This time, the police fired three gunshots in his direction, hitting him on the chest.

“The man died on the way to the Kulai Hospital,” he said, adding that the deceased had become restless and aggressive as he had missed taking medication for his illness.

Rahmat said in the incident on Saturday, Yusuf, along with five of his subordinates and two staff from the Bukit Besar Health Clinic had gone to the mental patient’s home to calm him down. — Bernama