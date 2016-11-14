Ministry to decide on RWMF by year-end — Abg Johari

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is expected to decide whether the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) should be organised as a joint venture between Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and the private sector or have it solely organised by the private sector by this year-end.

Its minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said his ministry was currently weighing the situation including the idea of revamping RWMF into a one-week or one-month-long celebration in the city.

“What we can do is a joint venture between STB and the private sector. We want to have a revamping exercise where that particular week or month when we host RWMF, we want the whole of Kuching to be turned into a RWMF (Zone).

“We are looking into this and the decision should be finalised by the end of this year because we have six months to prepare for the festival after that,” he told reporters when met after launching the 55th International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress 2016 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also touched on the number of tourist arrivals to the state which had increased by around 12 per cent. According to him, one noticeable increase in the influx of tourists was at Mulu which has since registered around 29,000 tourist arrivals as of this month.

“I believe that one of the major contributors to this increase is the direct flights from Hong Kong to Kuching,” he said.