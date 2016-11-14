Motorcyclist severely injured in collision with wayward car

The overturned vehicle in the ditch.

KUCHING: A 57-year-old motorcyclist sustained severe injuries following a head-on collision with a car at Asajaya near here yesterday.

The victim was reported to be sending a packed lunch to his daughter, who works at a factory in Muara Tabuan when the accident happened at around 9am.

Both the vehicles ended up in a ditch along the road after the collision.

It is learnt that the car apparently went out of control, drifted to the opposite lane and collided with the victim’s motorcycle.

Medical personnel moving the victim to the SGH emergency unit.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash while the car driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

Although the car turned turtle in the ditch, both the driver and his passenger managed to crawl out with the help of some passers-by.

All the victims were sent to the Sarawak Heart Centre for medical attention.

The driver and passenger were discharged after receiving treatment while the motorcyclist was transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.