Penguang: Works on Miri-Marudi road to be done soon

Penguang beats the gong to declare open the school’s sports day. From right are Belayong and Alexander.

MARUDI: Upgrading and improvement to the Miri-Marudi road will be done soon.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil gave this assurance following his recent meeting with the chief executive officer (CEO) of CMS, Datuk Richard Curtis.

He said the related works to be done included survey and road alignment and compensation payment.

Speaking at the annual sports meet of SK Pengarah Entrie, Ulu Teru on Saturday morning, he told the people to be patient, as with major development projects it would take time to be completed.

Present were political secretary to the chief minister Alexander Asing Sadai, SAO Belayong Pok, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai and headmaster Paul Awan Kuleng.

Others present were PTA chairman Abok Jabu, Pemanca Engah Nuga, Penghulu Sedu, Penghulu Nyadang Rengkang and Penghulu Kalang Ami.

Continuing on, the Marudi assemblyman told his constituents to remain united as a community in order to move forward to a better future.

“So don’t let misunderstandings distract you from moving forward. We should unite for improvements and learn from experiences. Assist me as your representative to develop Marudi. Prove to the people that we can work together,” he said.

To the parents, he told them of the importance of getting their children to gain education and taking up sports.

“Our children are our investment. So give your strong support to them so that they can excel in their studies,” he advised.

He promised to assist the school with development of its facilities.

“Give me some time,” he said.