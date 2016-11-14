Praise for perfect host amid Dragons in Cat City

Action during the Dragon Boat race. The team from Indonesia head to their boat for their heat. Smooth proceedings at the Kuching Waterfront as team representatives check the results and best time from previous races. Action during the Dragon Boat race.

KUCHING: The foreign verdict is a thumbs-up for the International Dragon Boat Race, as a smooth operation capped five race categories for 26 teams from 11 countries, topped by pampering from the perfect hosts of the annual Sarawak Regatta.

According to 33-year-old Bianca Vervat from team KLM Blue Dragons, it was her very first time in Cat City and she relished her moments here.

“We have been with the Dutch team participating in Dragon Boat races all over the world and I love it here. The event was well organised and organisers knew exactly the needs of the participants,” said Bianca when met by The Borneo Post yesterday.

“We did quite well throughout the weekend and we are glad to experience Sarawak ,” said Bianca.

For JP Flores, also from KLM Blue Dragons, the event has been an excellent way to know Sarawak as well.

“We love how the events progressed and it was well organised. The races finish on time and most of all we were really pampered by the organisers,”

“Thank you to the state government for this event and we hope to come here again next year,” said the delighted Flores.

For Singapore Polytechnic team manager Ryan Kuek, his rowers had trained really hard for the tournament and expected good results over the weekend.

“We trained three times a week, every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and we are looking forward for triumph as we sacrificed our weekends for this event,” said Kuek.

He added that compared to Singapore’s Dragon Boat race, the race in Kuching was smooth and did not rush the paddlers for each run or heats. “Participants were having a good time and we will definitely come here again next year,” he said.

Thousands of city folk packed the Kuching Waterfront which itself was turned into a sea of local cuisine and handicraft at the state’s glittery annual Regatta to witness the Sarawak Regatta and the showy Dragon Boat race yesterday despite the slight drizzle.

Other teams in the event were Savage International China, Hong Kong Crazy Dragons, Gaelic Dragons, British Dragons and the Royal Air Force of Brunei.