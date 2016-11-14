Rafizi remains Pandan MP until appeal process is over – EC

PUTRAJAYA: Mohd Rafizi Ramli will remain the Pandan MP until his appeal is heard said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

Mohd Hashim said though the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court sentenced Rafizi who is also the PKR vice president to 18 months jail, according to the Federal Constitution, his position will remain unchanged until his appeal is heard.

“The seat will not be vacated,” he said in a statement here today. Mohd Hashim said it would not be appropriate for the EC to speak on the possibility of a by election because the case has not been resolved yet.

“Furthermore, according to media reports, Mohd Rafizi would be filing for appeal,” he said.

The EC chairman said all matters pertaining to the Pandan parliamentary seat would only be decided once the appeal process has ended. – Bernama