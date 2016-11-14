Remand on man suspected of raping own daughter extended

The father (second left) and son (second right) suspected of raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl at Sibu central police station.

SIBU: The remand on a man and his son suspected of raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl has been extended five more days starting yesterday to facilitate investigation of the case.

The abuse came to light when the victim lodged a police report in Selangau after she fled from home with her younger sister last week.

The suspects were arrested in Sibu on Nov 5 following the police report.

The victim who is fifth among eight siblings alleged that she had been raped repeatedly by her 61-year-old father since 2014.

The girl also claimed that she was molested by her older brother.

The victim and her younger sister are now under the care of the Welfare Department.

In an unrelated case, a 28-year-old account assistant was cheated of RM15,000 after she fell victim to an online fraudster.

She said in October she saw an advertisement offering a lucrative fortune on Facebook by a user named ‘Jin Zhen Shi Fu’.

She bought a locket from the Facebook user after which she contacted him and was told that he could help her buy lucky numbers if she deposited RM500 in his account.

She was asked to bank in a certain amount of money after she was told that the number had won RM630,000. She was later told that the prize money was held by the bank and that she had to pay tax to release it.

The woman said she deposited up to RM15,000 in various transactions to get the prize money released until she realised that she had been conned. She lodged a police report yesterday.