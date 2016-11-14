Riot: Development doesn’t come overnight

SERIAN: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has called on the people to be patient and not expect development projects earmarked to transform Serian division can be completed overnight.

Riot, who is member of parliament for Serian, explained there were procedures to be followed to ensure the smooth construction of these projects costing hundreds of millions in ringgit.

“I know there are skeptics out there who have been saying it did not make any difference whether Serian was a district or a division.

“Let me make it clear, the difference will come in four or five years from now when the actual building starts. The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is committed to realising the three major components of Serian’s elevation to division status,” he said when officiating at a dinner organised by Serian Tai Qi Qong Association at Dewan Masyarakat Serian on Saturday.

Elaborating further, he said the three major projects planned for Serian town were an administrative complex, a new township and a convention centre.

He said the proposed convention centre would make Serian the first division to have a building of such concept which is an upgrade to the current civic centre (dewan suarah) concept.

As such, he hoped the people in Serian did not doubt the good intentions of the government to realise these projects just because they appeared slow in coming.

These projects were launched by Adenan in April this year, a year after Serian was elevated to a division. Construction was scheduled to start last month (October).

On another matter, Riot who is also Human Resources Minister voiced his concern that many family and health-based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) appeared to attract elderly folk but did not interest the youths. Calling on these NGOs to work towards getting more young people to join as active members, Riot stressed the importance of embracing a healthy lifestyle by both the young and the elderly.

He said a growing number of Malaysians today were struggling with obesity, which in the long run would not only strain the country’s healthcare capability but seriously affect the overall expenses of the individual and family.

“Ultimately, it will affect productivity, and this to me as Human Resources Minister, is disturbing because my priority is to harness the talent and skills of Malaysians to be economically productive,” he said.

About 800 Tai Qi Qong members and members of several NGOs from Tapah, Siburan, Mile 7th Bazaar, Kuching, Sri Aman and Sarikei attended the dinner.

Among the other guests of the evening were Serian Resident Dahim Nadot, District Officer Lim Hock Meng and more than a dozen community leaders and councillors.