RM30 mln funding for Mobilepreneur programme next year

Samsudin (second left) presenting a certificate to Syed Muhammad Eihsan Syed Mohd Zainal Abidin, 24, at a closing ceremony of the three-day Perak Technopreneur Carnival 2016. — Bernama photo

IPOH: The funding for the Mobile Entrepreneur or Mobilepreneur programme for next year will be increased to RM30 million to cater to 3,000 more mobileprenuers.

GiatMara chairman Datuk Azian Osman said the allocation for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development under the business concept would be raised from RM5 million this year to RM30 million next year following its success.

“This year’s allocation of RM5 million will be disbursed to 500 mobilepreneurs, including 300 trainees from GiatMara,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the three-day Perak Technopreneur Carnival 2016 here, yesterday.

Azian said a survey found that most of the mobilepreneurs rose recorded more than 50 per cent increase in their income since joining the programme.

He said under the scheme, each mobilepreneur would be allocated RM10,000 and a motorcycle equipped with business equipment, and provided with business training.

“Under the concept, the mobilepreneurs provide services on wheels (motorcycle), which is customer-friendly oriented and productive.

“It caters to young entrepreneurs providing technical services such as air-conditioning service, electrical repair, beauty care service and automotive repair, enabling them to do business on the move,” he said.

The closing ceremony was officiated by Perak Consumer Affairs, Entrepreneurial Development, Cooperatives, NGOs and Civil Society Committee chairman Datuk Samsudin Abu Hassan. — Bernama