Sabahans only want restoration of spirit of MA63 – KKCCI

KOTA KINABALU: A section of Sabahans do not have the intention to secede from Malaysia, reckoned Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui Yen Sang.

However, Lui said it is undeniable that Sabahans have been calling for fair treatment to restore the rightful provisions in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“What we want is for the spirit of MA63 to be restored and upheld and put into practice,” he said.

Lui mentioned this when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s speech that the Federal Government is open for discussion on the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under the MA63, but will not entertain any secession move, when opening the United Pasok Momogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) convention on Saturday.

Lui said many people, including political leaders, community associations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been emphasizing the fact that Sabah and Sarawak came together with Malaya to form the Federation of Malaysia.

“Sabah and Sarawak are like shareholders of a company. What we are claiming for today is to be treated as equal partners fairly,” he said, adding that Sabah is still far away from getting its rightful status and treatment as enshrined in MA63.

While it is good to hear that the Federal government is willing to listen and discuss this issue, Lui pointed out that the government must also ‘walk the talk’.

“This is the wish of Sabahans and East Malaysians,” he stressed.