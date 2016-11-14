Sarawakians urged to join peaceful assembly

Teo (second, right) speaking to reporters after the event at Padawan bazaar yesterday. Also seen are (from right) See, Willie and Voon.

KUCHING: The Bersih 5 organising committe is calling on Sarawakians to exercise their right as Malaysian citizens to assemble peacefully at the Amphitheater at Jalan Budaya here on Nov 19.

So far the the Bersih 5 organising committee has yet to get any feedback from the Chief Minister’s office on the permission to use the Amphitheatre for the assembly.

According to Bersih 5 Sarawak vice-chairperson and the rally coordinator Ann Teo, she is confident that the police will assist them when they assemble and no permission is necessary for the peaceful assembly as they have already given a notice.

“We will stand on our right to assemble peacefully. We also believe that the police will facilitate our assembly on that day,” she added.

Teo (fifth right) and See (second right) hold the torch handed over to the Bersih 5 organising committee members by the Sarawak Bersih 5 convoy at Padawan Bazaar.

Last week, the Bersih 5 organising committee sought Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s help in obtaining permission to use the Amphitheatre after the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) had rejected their request to use the Amphitheatre without giving any reason or suggesting an alternative.

This was despite the State Secretary’s Office, through a letter dated Oct 25, having approved the State Stadium as the venue for the rally after rejecting their application to use Padang Merdeka.

Teo also said their application to hold the rally at Song Kheng Hai Ground was also rejected by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) through a letter dated Nov 2.

The Bersih 5 organising committee members distributed yellow balloons and leaflets to members of the public, near the Pitcher Plant Garden at Padawan bazaar yesterday.

Among those who distributed the rally materials were Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice-chairman See Chee How, Puncak Borneo branch chairman Willie Mongin and Women national vice-president Voon Shiak Ni.

The Bersih 5 organising committee also received a torch from the Sarawak Bersih 5 convoy, after the convoy completed their Balai Ringin – Samarahan leg of the journey.

The Bersih 5 convoy which started on Oct 1 in Miri has been progressing well with good participation from the local communities, according to Teo.