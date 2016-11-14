Sedania launches Malaysia’s android-based no-fee app

KUCHING: Technology empowerment company, Sedania Innovator Bhd (Sedania) has officially launched its AppAzia appstore built on Aptoide platform as a viable no-fee alternative to Google Play for application developers and smartphone users, as part of its social responsibility to develop the Digital Economy generation.

Built upon the Aptoide platform, AppAzia allows any smartphone user worldwide to develop, upload and download Android-based apps without geographical borders, strict restrictions and cost.

AppAzia is expected to leverage on the very strong growth in the smartphone subscriber base in Malaysia which now stands at 18 million, driven by enhanced mobile network coverage and high data caps.

According to Sedania chief executive officer Mahadzer Arshad, “AppAzia empowers user-to-market app sharing that would be fully user-centric.

“This is part of Sedania Innovator’s initiative to promote a ‘sharing economy’; empowering the masses with a platform that encourages both amateur and professional mobile app developers to create and share their apps with the international community while at the same time allowing general users access to plethora of Android apps for free!”

Mahadzer further elaborated, “Apart from our Airtime sharing technology of Shareshare which enables users to share data and credit, AppAzia is developed under the ‘Digital Sharing Economy’ as Sedania Innovator’s ongoing effort and social responsibility to realise the Government’s aspirations for the digital economy to contribute 20 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by the year 2020.”

With the partnership of the Aptoide app development platform, we have more than 700,000 apps on AppAzia from the get go, and access to 97 million users with 2.5 billion downloads, translating to 3,500 downloads per app. The local-based app marketplace through AppAzia would effectively allow developers to penetrate into the global market quickly and effectively.”

In its bid to prepare the younger generation to embrace the digital era, the Government of Malaysia as announced during the recent Budget 2017, via Ministry of Education to incorporate computational thinking and computer science in schools starting from January 2017.

In line with this, Sedania Innovator is already in talks to partner with institutions of learning to encourage its students to develop and share mobile apps in AppAzia.

To create awareness and to encourage more Malaysia-based mobile app developers currently numbering only 1,000 people, Sedania Innovator through Aptoide would offer a marketing incentive of US$100 credit to each mobile app developer who joins the AppAzia platform.

In addition, Sedania Innovator today signed a exclusive technology partnership agreement with Europe-based Aptoide, the world’s largest independent Android applications marketplace, for further development of AppAzia. Aptoide was represented by Tiago Costa Alves, vice president, Asia Pacific.