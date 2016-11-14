See Hua Marketing to give out free tickets to European Union Film Festival

A file photo of (from left) Belgium Ambassador to Malaysia Daniel Dargent, Irish Ambassador to Malaysia Eamon Hickey, Spanish Ambassador and Head of the EU delegation to Malaysia Maria Castillo Fernandez, Italian Ambassador to Malaysia Mario Sammartino, Hungarian Ambassador to Malaysia Attila Kali, and Spanish Ambassador to Malaysia Carlos Dominguez during a similar festival in the peninsula.

KUCHING: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is returning this year and it will be held from Nov 17 to 23 featuring 21 award-winning movies from 19 European countries at the Golden Screen Cinema here at CityOne Megamall.

Now in its 17th year in Malaysia, this much-anticipated event promised to showcase the dynamism, breadth and innovation of contemporary European cinema.

See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are partnering with the organisers and would have a total of 300 movie tickets to give away.

The European Union Film Festival officially kicked off in Malaysia on Oct 20.

The EUFF took place at selected Golden Screen Cinemas outlets starting with Klang Valley (Oct 20-30) before heading to Georgetown (Nov 3-9), followed by Kuching (Nov 17-23) and Kota Kinabalu (Dec 1-7).

Since its first edition in 2000, the EUFF has brought together film enthusiasts, students, expatriates, families and even those who are joining in for their first ‘foreign-language’ film experience.

The festival is one of the biggest international film festivals in the country.

Spanning drama, romance, comedy, horror, adventure and documentary, the wide-ranging programme reflects the region’s enduring status as a hotbed of cultural diversity and creativity.

The critically-acclaimed movies include the winner of six GOYA awards Living Is Easy With Eyes Closed, César 2016 awarded Standing Tall, as well as German Film award winner Who am I – No System Is Safe.

EUFF tickets are sold at MYR8 (normal seats inclusive of GST. Tickets can be purchased via GSC E-payment at www.gsc.com.my, GSC Mobile App (iPhone and Android) or at participating GSC outlets.

Four movies – Living is Easy with Eyes Closed (Spain), Have You Ever Been on the Moon (Italy), Dreams of a life (UK), Children of Glory (Hungary) – will be screened for free.

The 17th European Union Film Festival is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, in collaboration with the embassies and cultural institutions of 17 European Union Member States, Norway and Switzerland.

The Film Festival is also supported by local partner organisations Golden Screen Cinemas, EUNIC Malaysia, Society of Performing Arts Kota Kinabalu and CinemaOnline.

For movie details, screening schedules and more information on the European Union Film Festival, visit www.euff.com.my or www.gsc.com.my

The tickets for local screening can be redeemed for all movies in EUFF’1 except for limited screening movies Brothers of the Wind (Austria), Violet (Belgium), Carte Blanche (Poland), Young Sophie Bell (Sweden), Heidi (Switzerland) and The Treasure (Romania).

Readers are required to present a snapshot (forepaper) or actual write-up on EUFF’16 featured in See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post or Utusan Borneo of Kuching edition.

Visit See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd at Ground Floor, Lot 7705, Jalan Pending here on Nov 15, 2016 (Tuesday) from 8.15am onwards to redeem four EUFF ‘16 complimentary passes.

Redemption is on first-come, first-served basis. Maximum four passes per person while stock last.