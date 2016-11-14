Sharifah Hasidah joins 200 in Pink 4 Health Lifestyle exercise session

Hasidah (front row, third right) joining in the dance with the participants. — Photo by Mohd Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: More than 200 people braved early morning rain and turned up for the Pink 4 Health Lifestyle exercise session at the State Library compound here yesterday.

They were a sea of pink as they each were given a bright pink T-shirt to wear for the event which began at 6.30am.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali praised the keen spirit of the participants. She also praised the organisers, Z Dance Club and PBB N.7 Youths, for holding such a great and beneficial event for the public.

“I was told that this is the first such event and I love it very much as it brings people together for an exercise session and also serves as a platform for the community to know one another better,” she said at the launching of the event.

The Samariang assemblywoman urged the organisers to hold the event on a regular basis and to the participants, to bring more friends and family to come along and take part in it.

Hasidah joined the participants in the hour-long dance movement which was followed by lucky draws and performances by invited guests.