Smoother traffic flow in Selangau

(From right) Dali, Sempurai, Lau (partly hidden), Lentina (left) and others taking part in the ‘gotong royong’ town cleaning programme.

SELANGAU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has introduced one-way traffic system in this town to ease traffic flow at its commercial areas.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said this was especially in view of the coming Selangau Festival scheduled from Dec 1 to 4 where traffic volume was expected to be greater than normal days.

“The council acknowledges the insufficient parking space in the town due to small road size and the presence of heavy vehicles parked here.

“Therefore we hope people will tolerate one another to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festival.

“We also hope lorry owners can park their vehicles at another locations nearby the town,” he said when officiating at a ‘gotong royong’ cleaning programme at the town here yesterday.

Also joining the ‘gotong royong’ were SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, council secretary Justani Joni, organising chairman Councillor Dali Merawing and SRDC Environmental Health assistant officer Lentina Maringgai.

Sempurai who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) supreme council member had earlier reminded coffee shop and food stall operators in Selangau town to improve cleanliness of toilets in their premises.

“This is because if your toilet is not clean, it is a reflection of the food you are offering to your customers,” he said.

He added Selangau Festival would attract many visitors to the town and this would provide good opportunities not only for locals but business community from nearby towns such as Sibu, Bintulu and Mukah.

He disclosed that the council had restructured Selangau ‘tamu’ (market) in its first step for proper planning of the town.