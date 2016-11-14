Society raises over RM200,000 for hospice

Yong (third left) presents certificate of appreciation to a sponsor. Also seen from left are Hung and Chee.

KUCHING: Kuching Life Care Society raised over RM200,000 during its annual charity sales held at Dewan Masyarakat here yesterday.

However, this figure managed to meet only 10 per cent of the total amount which the society is still falling short of for its hospice centre.

Life Care Society chairman Hung Sung Huo said they had so far collected more than RM4 million for the project, which is estimated at over RM6 million.

“We are still short of at least RM2 million. Today, we raised over RM200,000, and there is still 90 per cent more to go.

But we are confident of meeting the target.

“The state government has granted us a piece of land in Desa Wira for our hospice centre, which is scheduled for completion by end of 2018,” he said before former deputy works minister Datuk Yong Khoon Seng officiated at the charity event.

The society also launched its third ambulance, which was sponsored by Johorean businessman Yap Boon Kian.

Hung said this marked a historical moment for the society given that the new unit was the second ambulance launched within the year.

“In May, we launched our second ambulance and now we are launching our third ambulance. Apart from reaching out to the needy patients, we have also been helping a local government hospital.”

According to Hung, the society has been providing backup ambulance services for the hospital since two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Yong, who is also permanent honorary advisor to the society, was pleased to note that city dwellers here had been supportive of the society’s charity events.

He acknowledged that raising RM2 million in two years might not be an easy task, but believed the society could achieve the mission through concerted efforts.

“Those who have pledged donations but haven’t handed over the money should fulfil their promises as soon as possible.”

Also present was organising chairman Chee Joon Kian.