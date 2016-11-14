Sony’s new Cyber-shot X100 V boasts world-class features

KUCHING: Sony has announced a new flagship model for their popular Cyber-shot RX100 series of compact cameras, the RX100 V (model DSC-RX100M5).

The new camera brings a new level of AF performance and speed to today’s compact camera market.

It is equipped with a Fast Hybrid AF system with the world’s fastest AF acquisition at 0.05 seconds and world’s highest number of AF points on sensor with 315 points covering approximately 65 per cent of the frame.

The camera can also shoot continuously at speeds of up to 24 fps, which is said to be the world’s fastest for a compact camera, at full 20.1 MP (approximately effective) resolution with AF/AE tracking for up to 150 continuous shots.

The RX100 V is equipped with a newly developed 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a DRAM chip, a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-70 mm5 F1.8 – 2.8 large aperture lens and an enhanced image processing system with a new front-end LSI chip that maximizes processing speed, expands the memory buffer and optimises image quality, in particular at high ISO settings.

The camera also features 4K video recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning, super slow motion recording at up to 960 fps with extended recording time and more.

“Featuring a level of power and performance that has never before been achieved in a compact, the new RX100 V redefines what it means to be a ‘pocket camera’,” said Sony Electronics vice president of Digital Imaging Neal Manowitz.

“This camera is yet another example of Sony innovating to a level far beyond what exists in the conventional marketplace,” he added.

A first for Sony’s RX100 series of cameras, the new RX100 V model features a Fast Hybrid AF system that combines the respective advantages of focal-plane phase detection AF and contrast detection AF and ultimately enables the camera to lock focus in as little as 0.05 seconds.

Additionally, processing speed has been greatly enhanced through the addition of a front-end LSI that perfectly supports the camera’s BIONZ X image processing engine.

These two components combined with the powerful AF system allow the camera to shoot continuously at speeds of up to 24 fps at full 20.1 MP (approximate effective) resolution for up to 150 shots4 with AF/AE tracking.

The RX100 V also has a high speed Anti-Distortion Shutter (maximum speed of 1/32000 second) that minimises the ‘rolling shutter’ effect commonly experienced with fast moving subjects.

The pocket-friendly RX100 V is packed with a variety of video capabilities that will satisfy even the most demanding video enthusiasts.

With Fast Hybrid AF, the focal plane phase detection AF sensor ensures accurate focusing and tracking performance, even for the severe focusing requirements of 4K movie shooting.

The new RX100 V maintains the convenient pocket-sized design of the remainder of the RX100 family and is equipped with a high-contrast 2.35 million dot XGA OLED Tru-Finder, ensuring true-to-life image preview and playback functionality.

The EVF conveniently retracts in and out of the camera body based on user preference, and features optics with ZEISS T Coating.

Technical Specifications

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V

Features: 0.05-sec AF response with 315 focal-plane phase-detection AF points, ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T Lens, Up to 24fps continuous shooting with AF/AE for up to 150 shots, Up to 960fps super slow motion

Sensor type: one inch-type (0.52 x 0.35 inch) Exmor RS CMOS sensor, aspect ratio 3:2

Number of pixels: Approximately 21 Megapixels (total), approximately 20.1 Megapixels (effective)

Optical zoom: 2.9x (Optical Zoom during movie recording)

Screen Type/Number of Dots: 0.39-type electronic viewfinder (OLED), 2.359 million dots

Power source: DC3.6 V (supplied battery)/DC5.0 V (supplied AC Adapter)

Dimensions (W x H x D): 4 x 2 3/8 × 1 5/8 inch (101.6 x 58.1 x 41.0 mm)