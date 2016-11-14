State now a top second-tier convention venue

Freysen-Pretorius (centre) presenting a token of appreciation to Abang Johari while Leo looks on.

KUCHING: The state created history as one of the first few second-tier destinations in Asia Pacific to win hosting rights of the 55th International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress 2016 which kicked off at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

The gathering of global thought leaders and decision makers from across the globe at the Business Events (BE) sector’s most influential congress was aptly hosted by Kuching – the world’s first city of unity – which resonated with the congress’ theme ‘Gathering of the ICCA Global Tribes’.

“ICCA is a global association where its members are those who can decide which venue around the world can host a particular conference.

“With this 55th ICCA Congress, Sarawak will be on the world map for second-tier conventions and conferences and Kuching will become one of the venues for BE particularly in Asia Pacific,” Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg told reporters when met after officiating at the opening ceremony of the four-day congress.

He also disclosed that the state has a line-up of international events to be held next year, including the World Islamic Economic Forum.

“Apart from conferences, we are also looking to host exhibitions and festivals including those from the arts and film industry,” said Abang Johari, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

Meanwhile, ICCA president Nina Freysen-Pretorius said Kuching has put together one of the strongest, most professional bids the association has ever witnessed by painting a vivid picture of what ICCA members would experience during their congress here.

“This gathering would also transfer invaluable expertise to our friends here in Sarawak and at the same time, we look forward to learning from them,” she remarked.

Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB) chairman Dato Sri Dr Muhammad Leo Michael Toyad Abdullah started the opening ceremony with a heartfelt speech on his Melanau roots to unveil the message behind the congress theme.

A showcase of Melanau rites and traditional silat was also the first-ever cultural exposure to Sarawak for most of the ICCA Congress attendees.

This rendition of the ICCA Congress will highlight some of the industry’s most pressing matters such as home-grown innovation in the Asia Pacific region, impact measurement of international meetings as well as the competitive positioning of destinations.

Some 800 delegates from over 90 countries will indulge in several networking events that showcase the best of Malaysian culture – including a gastronomical affair at Kuching Waterfront, a mini rendition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV), and a gala that honours traditional cultures from around the world.

As a global community and knowledge hub for the international association meetings industry, the ICCA represents the main specialists in organising, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events and comprises over 1,000-member companies and organisations in over 90 countries worldwide.