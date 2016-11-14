Student feared drowned during outing

Water Rescue personnel trying to locate the missing student.

KUCHING: A 19-year-old boy was feared to have drowned at sea during an outing near Damai Beach here yesterday.

The victim, identified as Aslam Husaini, was said to be playing with two friends when they accidentally fell into the sea at around 10am.

His two friends, aged 15 and 17, managed to swim to shore but Aslam failed to emerge from the water.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a search and rescue (SAR) team comprising Water Rescue personnel has been dispatched to the reported area to locate the victim.

Aslam who hails from Sibu, was one of the 46 students participating in recreational activities at Damai Puri Resort in Santubong.

The group of students was accompanied by three teachers from Madrasah Darul Ulung Al-Fatah, Jalan Depo here.

The SAR effort was still ongoing as of press time.