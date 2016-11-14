Tawau fresh fruit market to be expanded – Shabery

TAWAU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry through the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) will allocate more fruit stalls for the fruit market at Kee Abdullah Road in Sabindo here in view of the district’s uniqueness in having a dedicated fruit market.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, during a visit to the fruit stalls on Saturday night, said there are only a few fruit markets in the country and Tawau is one such district to have a dedicated fruit market.

He said the ministry, through FAMA, is waiting for approval from the Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) to raise the roofing height of the stalls and using better materials so that the market will project a competitive environment when presenting its goods for sale.

“We are now waiting for TMC’s approval in order to proceed with the transformation,” he said after presenting RM80,000 in incentive aid for 11 vendors under the Fresh Fruits Stalls Project operating at Sabindo.

On expanding the market further for more entrepreneurs, he said the ministry is prepared to negotiate with the council but it would depend on the response of the market.

“If the response is good, then we need to enlarge it; the ministry through FAMA is prepared to consider,” he said, adding the stalls need to be attractive and presentable.

“There are not many districts that have a dedicated market for fruits. This is unique and we will plan to have one central fruit market in addition to the vegetable and fish markets,” he said.

On another note, he said the Saba banana or ‘pisang Saba’ is the most sought after bananas in the peninsula. Shipping-related logistics issues need to be resolved to further develop this into something good for Sabah. The question of how to deliver the bananas within a short time period needed to be addressed as the delivery time has been found to be the problem.