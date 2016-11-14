Tornado damaged tens houses in Banjar

MARTAPURA, South Kalimantan: Tens of houses in the village of Sungai Ulu Rangas, Banjar District, South Kalimantan, damaged by the tornado that hit the local area on Sunday afternoon, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of the Banjar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Noor Sunarto in Martapura on Sunday said the number of houses damaged reached 41.

“There are 41 houses were damaged by strong winds which occurred at around 15:00 pm. The damage, both minor damaged, mild damaged, and severely damaged,” he said.

BPBDs deployed personnel into the field to collect data in more detail to determine building damage resulting from natural phenomena.

“The latest information obtained from personnel on the ground there are 17 houses were severely damaged, that most parts of the building and the roof missing, and 24 houses were damaged and lightly damaged,” he said.

According to him, the BPBDs personnel deployed in addition to collect data to ascertain the damage, they also bring relief equipment namely rolled tents for victims of the disaster.

“The personnel brought rolled tents and definitely indispensable for victims whose homes were damaged, so they can take shelter for a while if they still survive there,” he said.

It also has set up a food aid ready to be distributed if disaster victims in need and distributed as needed.

“We are ready to distribute food aid. If necessary this night aid would be sent, so that the victims get food as soon as possible,” he said.

While they keep coordinating with sub-district head (camat) to find out the current situation, both the damage and the people who become victims of the natural disasters.