Trump wins the US Presidential seat

Fundamental outlook

THE US Presidential Election is finally over with Donald Trump taking on the job as the next US President. On Election Day, Dow Jones market recovered from its initial 1,000 points decline and closed at a near historical high at 18,847 levels. China saw an inflation gain from consumer and producer prices. Trump won the US election and will be the 45th US President after winning 279 out of 507 contested seats. Dow Jones markets rose rapidly after it declined 1,000 points on Election Day.

Weekly Crude oil inventories in US storage rose 2.4 million, weighed down by energy prices. Jobless claims for the week ended November 5 was at 254,000, the lowest recorded in the last four weeks.

Japan’s producer prices contracted 2.7 per cent in October from a year ago, matching forecast. Current surplus grew 1.48 trillion yen in September, declining from 1.98 trillion yen recorded in August. Bank lending in October increased 2.4 per cent from a year ago, the best in recorded in 12 months.

China’s trade balance grew 325 billion yuan in October, lower from 378 billion yuan reported in the previous month. China reported that the consumer prices gained 2.1 per cent on an annualised rate in October while producer prices also increased 1.2 per cent from a year ago. Both data were better than forecast. UK manufacturing production rose 0.6 per cent in September, the best recorded in the past six months. UK’s construction output rose 0.3 per cent in September on a monthly basis, matching forecast.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen dropped to 101.16 lows on Election Day but reversed up 500 pips on Friday. Market closed unexpectedly at 106.50 for the weekend. This week, we reckoned resistance would emerge at 107 to 107.3 areas in case of a further surge. However, the trend might digest the recent short-covering and begin to fall back to 104 regions.

Euro/US dollar declined last week in very erratic movements. Trend slid from 1.13 highs to 1.085 for the weekend, closing near to the technical support. This week, we forecast the trend would rebound if it could stay above 1.08 regions. Recovery is possible at 1.1050 areas but observe further fundamentals.

British pound/US dollar saw little movements despite the dollar swing. This week, we predict market traders would stake their attention at the pound once the euro begins to recover. Technically, it is difficult to estimate the drawdown range although we foresee strong support rising from 1.24 levels. The trend needs to pierce above 1.265 resistances before it could ascend higher to test 1.3 benchmarks.

Disclaimer: This article was written for general information only. No liability by the writer or newspapers. Dar Wong is a registered fund manager in Singapore with 27 years of trading experience in global Derivatives & FX markets. He can be reached at dar@pwforex.com.