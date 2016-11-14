Warisan well-accepted, says Shafie

PENAMPANG: Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the people were responding well to his new party.

He said the people were interested to work with Warisan to bring changes in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a walkabout at the Sunday market in Donggonggon town yesterday, the former Umno vice president denied claims that he paid RM5 million to Penampang member of parliament Darell Leiking to join Warisan.

“These are all lies, we are fighting for Sabah,” he said.

Leiking is the deputy president of Warisan which is a Sabah-based multiracial party that will contest in the14th general election. He had earlier denied claims that he paid or received RM5 million to leave PKR and join Warisan.

Shafie, who is the Semporna member of parliament, had said earlier that the party would work with “any other party” that intends to topple the Barisan Nasional government in Sabah.

During the walkabout yesterday, Shafie also said that the State Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders should act on their calls for fresh Malaysian identity cards to be re-issued and not blame others.

He said the state BN was part of the federal government and could take whatever measures needed to resolve the issue of genuine Malaysian MyKads given to dubious citizens previously.

“They are in authority and they can resolve the problem,’’ Shafie said when responding to UPKO president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau’s policy speech address on Saturday calling for the re-issuance of MyKads in Sabah in line with the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants.

Tangau had also shown a video interview of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad allegedly admitting to giving citizenship to illegal immigrants in Sabah during the opening of the congress.

“They (Barisan) are in government now. Why blame Dr Mahathir now. If they think it is (wrongly issued), they can rectify it. They have the power and authority,” said Shafie who formed Warisan after leaving Umno in July.

Shafie said it did not matter if he agreed or disagreed with the re-issuing of the MyKads in Sabah as it was important for them to resolve the problem.

“We will look into it (the solutions) thoroughly,’’ he said.

Shafie was accompanied by Leiking and Likas assemblyman Junz Wong during the walkabout.