Work on Nangka township to start next year

Members of the public making enquiry at the Land and Survey Department booth.

SIBU: About 1,000 units of houses will be built at the proposed new satellite town – ‘Bandar Baru Nangka’ at Mile 11 Oya Road here.

This was announced by Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee who is also Nangka assemblyman.

He added that infrastructural works are expected to start next year.

He was speaking to reporters during the Expo On House Ownership and Land Lot for Nangka state constituency organised by his service center at the Malay Union Club (MUC) hall here yesterday.

A total of eight agencies took part the expo, including financial institutions.

He said the mixed development covers an area of more than 300 acres.

“Being a satellite town, it will be equipped with a school, clinic and community hall for the convenience of the residents. Additionally, being a mixed development, it will have commercial buildings, low-cost housing and housing for middile-income group.

“I have a focus, that is within five years’ time, I want to settle several problems and firstly, housing involving villagers in Kampung Dato and Kampung Hilir besides the problem of land lot ownership in Kemuyang and development of ‘Bandar Baru Nangka’ and requesting for land to replace those villages had been developed.

“I want to ensure these projects start within this period.”

Turning to the development in Kemuyang, he said it involved over 200 acres and besides that, he would also request for another 300 acres to replace those villages which had to make way for development.

“I can see if this can be implemented – it can solve many problems of (people) not owning a house and land lot,” he said.

The development project in Kemuyang was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem in February this year.