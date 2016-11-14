Youth from Serian killed in Melaka hit-and-run

Runin waits outside the Melaka Hospital morgue with some members of Leichester’s family.

SERIAN: A young man from here was killed in what was believed to be a hit-and-run case in Melaka late Saturday.

Leichester Colin, 20, of Kampung Koran Bari, about 15km from Serian town along the Slabi-Mentung Road, was riding a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Leichester, who was working in Semenanjung Malaysia, died on the spot from serious bodily injuries, while his pillion rider, another Sarawakian, sustained a broken arm.

According to Major (R) Peter Runin, political secretary to Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, Leichester’s family are making preparations to fly his remains home.

Runin, who rushed to the Melaka hospital from Putrajaya yesterday morning, told The Borneo Post that as it was Sunday, getting the necessary documentation done could delay flying the remains home.

“My officers and I are trying our best to help the family with the documentation.

“We hope some UTC (Urban Transformation Centres) somewhere is open today to get all the documentation done,” Runin said.

He added that upon his arrival in Melaka he had passed cash from Riot, who is also Serian MP, to Leichester’s mother.