357 coming for Padawan nature challenge

KUCHING: The BHR Padawan Nature Challenge – a cycling and trekking adventure – has so far attracted 357 participants.

Jointly organised by the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Borneo Highlands Resort (BHR), this year’s challenge, which will be held on Nov 20, has added a new event, the MPP Chairman Cycling Challenge Trophy. Organising committee chairman Bronnie Marshall Poris said the new category, which begins from the MPP Pitcher Garden at Kota Padawan and ends at the plateau of BHR, would cover a distance of about 57km.

“We have included this event upon the request of the Sarawak Cycling Association and to date, some 53 cyclists have confirmed their participation,” he said at the sponsorship presentation ceremony at the MPP office near here yesterday.

Bronnie said other categories to be contested were the Batu Panggah Trekking Challenge, the Borneo Highlands Run (Men), the Borneo Highlands Run (Women) and the Penrissen Summit Trekking Challenge.

He said 52 teams had confirmed their participation in the Batu Panggah Trekking Challenge and 29 teams were confirmed for the 15km Penrissen Summit Trekking Challenge.

As for the Borneo Highlands Run, which will cover a distance of 8km, he said 81 have confirmed their participation in the men’s category and 51 in the women’s category.

He said cash prizes amounting to RM15,600 were up for grabs.

This challenge, he added, would also give an opportunity to adventurous nature lovers to be close to Mother Nature while experiencing the environmental and adventure tourism aspects of Padawan (including Borneo Highlands Resort).

Yesterday, the organiser received a sponsorship of RM5,000 from Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which was represented by its regional executive (East Malaysia) Lilia Chong Ching Yee.