40-year-old man found dead in drain

KUCHING: A 40-year-old man was found dead in a drain at Jalan Stakan, Kota Sentosa, here yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Chong Yee. He is said to be from a nearby squatter area.

Chong was believed to be sitting near the drain before falling into it.

A neighbour found him at about 1.30pm and immediately alerted the police and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, and his remains were then taken to Sarawak General Hospital’s mortuary.

The case is classified as sudden death pending a post mortem.