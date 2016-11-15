Sarawak 

40-year-old man found dead in drain

Civil Defence Force personnel attempt to lift Chong Yee from the drain.

Civil Defence Force personnel attempt to lift Chong Yee from the drain.

KUCHING: A 40-year-old man was found dead in a drain at Jalan Stakan, Kota Sentosa, here yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Chong Yee. He is said to be from a nearby squatter area.

Chong was believed to be sitting near the drain before falling into it.

A neighbour found him at about 1.30pm and immediately alerted the police and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, and his remains were then taken to Sarawak General Hospital’s mortuary.

The case is classified as sudden death pending a post mortem.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of