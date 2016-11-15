82 Al-Baghdadi students receive certificates during convocation

SIBU: A total of 82 students from Al-Baghdadi Learning Centre (ALC) Ummi Nur Asiah Taman Indah Sibu took part in the ‘4th Convocation cum Khatamal AlQuran Ceremonies’ event held at SK Agama Sibu hall recently.

From this figure, 18 students received their ‘khatam al-Quran’ certificate from Al-Baghdadi Learning Centre ALC Ummi Nur Asiah Taman Indah Sibu while the rest received the ‘tamhid’ basic learning certificate.

The ceremony’s guest-of-honour was Ustaz Jalaluddin Hassan, the founder of Al-Baghdadi Malaysia.

Among those present were Dr Muhamad Rais Abdullah who represented the parents, Ustaz Muhd Nur Syafiq Ishak who was representing the manager of ALC Ummi Nur Asiah Taman Indah Sibu and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) Sibu assistant director Ustaz Dahlan Daud.

The annual event was organised by ALCs Ummi Nur Asiah Taman Indah Sibu, Ummi Nur Asiah Sibu Jaya, Ummi Nur Asiah Pondok Amal, Kampung Hilir Sibu and Pusat Pengajian Tahfiz Neuro Nadi Sibu in collaboration with Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department, Sibu (JAIS) and JAKIM Sibu.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Amira Nadhirah Irfan Farhan was presented with the ‘Youngest Khatam Al-Quran Award’.

In the secondary school category, the ‘Arabic Language Best Student’ award went to Aina Sofiya Mohd Zainul Munshid and Dayang Nur Farzana Awang Zaini.

In the primary school category, the ‘Arabic Language Best Student’ award was presented to Muhammad Iman Danish Rafian and Muhammad Rafiq Hakiemi.

Additionally, seven students from the respective branches under ALC Sibu were selected as ‘Best ALC Student 2016’ title recipients.

They are Ainnur Syaqirin Mohd Zainul Munshid, Ainaa Nadhiraah Irfan Farhan and Ahmad Muhaimim Mohd Zairie from ALC Ummi Nur Asiah Taman Indah Sibu; Dania Nathasya Mohammad Daniel and Ahmad Hazeem Iqmal Shabuddin from ALC Ummi Nur Asiah Sibu Jaya; and Muqri Luzman Mohd Shukri and Muhammad Nadim Sofwan Ibrahim from ALC Pondok Amal Bin Dawood.

The ‘Tajwid Best Student Award’ was presented to Wan Nur Surya Wan Jaafari and Nur Syahirah Muhamad Rais while the ‘Tahfiz Best Student Award’ went to Faizal Hamdin, Mohd Haiqal Nazeyruddin Mohd Nazib and Amna Nabihah Zulkifli.

Muhammad Irfan Farhan Fathi was presented with the ‘Al-Baghdadi Sibu Top Student Award’.