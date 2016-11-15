Amphitheatre unsafe for Bersih 5.0 rally due to renovations — DBKU

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai reiterated his call for local Bersih 5.0 organisers to hold their gathering at Stadium Negeri as the Amphitheatre is still under renovation.

Abang Abdul Wahap showed reporters the ongoing renovation works at the Amphitheatre, which include tiling and repair works to the drainage and piping system.

“We have already told them that the Amphitheatre is still under renovation with completion scheduled for next year.

“We do not want anything (untoward) to happen to participants of the programme as there are workplace hazards at the site,” said Abang Abdul Wahap.

He added that with this weekend expected to be a busy one, especially with the Sarawak Regatta, local Bersih 5.0 organisers should take into consideration the number of foreigners and tourists coming for the race.

“Is this the kind of thing that we wanted to show to our visitors? Panggung Udara (the Amphitheatre) is a place where everyone can come to enjoy themselves, to meet up and hold recreational activities. Bringing politics here is unacceptable,” he added.

Urging Bersih 5.0 organisers to defer the gathering to another date, Abang Abdul Wahap also said that the stadium is suited for such an event and urged them to held the gathering there.

He further elaborated that with the Amphitheatre closed for renovation, holding the gathering there would mean participants would be trespassing as DBKU had already informed the police about Bersih 5.0 organisers’ earlier application to use the venue which was not approved.

“Panggung Udara is part of our master plan for the Unity Park where we planned to gazette areas around this area, including Reservoir Park as part of this huge community park. The blueprint to acquire the land, which belongs to the state government will be forwarded to the state government by March next year,” said Abang Abdul Wahap.

The organisers of Bersih 5.0 had initially planned to hold their gathering this Saturday (Nov 19) at Padang Merdeka which falls under DBKU’s jurisdiction but the application was disapproved by the State Secretary’s Office.