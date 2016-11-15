Analysts positive on IHH Healthcare’s partnership with China’s Taikang

KUCHING: Analysts were positive on IHH Healthcare Bhd’s (IHH Healthcare) partnership with Taikang Insurance Group (Taikang).

They believe the tie-up will enable IHH Healthcare to grow and strengthen its operations in China.

Last Friday, IHH Healthcare’s wholly-owned subsidiary Parkway Group Healthcare Ltd (PGH) entered into a share purchase and subscription agreement with Taikang Insurance Group (Taikang) to divest 29.9 per cent equity stake in PCH Holdings Pte Ltd (PCH), the holding entity for IHH’s Mainland China portfolio of primary care clinics and Greenfield hospital projects to TK Healthcare Investment Ltd.

Taikang will undertake a 29.9 per cent equity stake in PCH, the holding entity for IHH Healthcare’s portfolio of primary care clinics and greenfield hospital projects in China for 1.1billion yuan or approximately RM689.6 million.

The share purchase and subscription agreement entailed a combination of a primary subscription and secondary purchase of shares.

Following the completion of those transactions, IHH Healthcare and Taikang will respectively hold 70.1 per cent and 29.9 per cent stake in PCH respectively.

The 807.1 million yuan or approximately RM506.8 million proceeds from the primary subscription will be retained with PCH to finance its future expansion activities in China.

Thus, the research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research) was positive on IHH Healthcare’s strategic partnership as it will accelerate the healthcare provider’s growth in China, a key market where it seeks to grow its presence.

“ IHH Healthcare stands to benefit from Taikang’s deep local expertise and extensive insurance coverage base through the potential for increased referrals and coverage for Taikang’s clients to IHH Healthcare’s primary care clinics and hospitals,” it said.

It gathered that Taikang has more than 170 million clients through 4,200 branches across China.

Besides that, TA Research noted demand for private insurance in China is expected to rise in tandem with its growing affluence and increasing demand for high quality foreign healthcare services.

It added while the public social health insurance system covers about 96 per cent of China’s population, the research firm opined that coverage which is just available at public and local private hospitals is generally shallow and purported to lack quality.

Financially, TA Research was not too concerned on earnings dilution to IHH Healthcare as a result of the healthcare provider’s proposed sale of 29.9 per cent stake to Taikang as contributions from China to the overall group is relatively small with both revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at less than three per cent.

The research firm projected that the reduction in IHH Healthcare’s equity stake in PCH from 100 per cent to 70.1 per cent implied a dilution of less than one per cent.

Additionally, the research division of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) in another report said it was positive on the divestment as IHH Healthcare’s partnership with Taikang would enable the former to solidify its presence in the China market with a recognised and established partner to further grow its footprint.

The research firm noted Taikang’s core operations include insurance, asset management and elderly care or assisted living.

Hence, the research firm opined that the partnership has clear synergistic motives.

Besides that, it believed IHH Healthcare’s tie up with Tailang has enabled the former to secure a large base of customers for its operations in China through the referral and coverage of Taikang’s existing clients at PCH’s clinics and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) gathered that IHH Healthcare currently operates 10 medical and dental centres in China.

IHH Healthcare s looking forward to the opening of its 500-bed Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital and 350-bed Parkway Health Chengdu Hospital, both will be operational in 2017.