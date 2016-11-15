Bersih Sabah lodges police report over accusation

KOTA KINABALU: Bersih Sabah yesterday lodged a police report against a statement made by Labuan Umno Youth deputy chief Morsidi Juanah who accused the election reform group of creating havoc on the island.

Bersih Sabah steering committee deputy chairperson Mathew Yong disclosed that the party wing’s youth chief’s accusation was slanderous, as they were the victims of the group’s harassment, likening their act to that of the Red Shirt group in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We did not harass anyone. And we were there on invitation by Bersih supporters in Labuan. Our members never forced anyone to take the flyers we distributed as well, as was the case throughout the statewide convoy we started since seven weeks ago,” said Yong.

The allegation that Bersih Sabah was in Labuan to hold its first illegal rally there is also not true, he said, adding that their only intention was to distribute flyers and a few minutes of flashmob as part of their convoy.

Morsidi’s statement, he added, was a poor attempt at making themselves look like the “heroes” and to create an impression that Bersih Sabah was there with ill intentions to create havoc.

The accusation, he added, was obviously baseless as stated by Labuan police chief Adzhar Othman who confirmed that they were only doing a walkabout in a few areas on the island.

He said that Morsidi and his Red Shirt gang had provoked and insulted the Bersih Sabah group, challenging them to a clash.

“They even threatened one of our members while we were inside the car and stuck in a traffic jam, where one of them opened our car door and demanded that our member surrender her phone for taking their pictures.

“Morsidi and three other of their members even circled our chairperson, Beverly Joeman, at the ferry ticket counter and provoked her,” said Yong.

“We left as we had to attend to other matters and not because were chased or intimidated by their rude behavior, which did not reflect the real image of the Labuan people.

Yong said that although they initially did not intend to lodge a police report on the matter on the basis that they wanted to take a “diplomatic approach” and wanted to settle matters peracefully, they changed their minds after Morsidi came out with the slanderous statement.

“The police report was made to let the people know of our real intentions as opposed to Morsidi’s baseless accusation. We had also done the necessary of notifying the police of our convoy there.

“Bersih’s struggles is to create awareness and we intend to do so peacefully, as you can see how Bersih Sabah conducted a rally last year,” stressed Yong.

In Sunday’s report, Morsidi was quoted as saying that the Labuan Umno Youth had chased away Bersih Sabah group who made its first appearance on the island, and vowed to confront the group if its convoy comes to the duty-free island again in the future.

The convoy with the participants donning yellow shirts of Bersih 4 clashed with the Umno Youth group near the Taman Muhibbah and were forced to leave the island immediately.

Morsidi in the report said that they took a “diplomatic approach” telling them to leave and stop “harassing” people there, with their “hate politics”.