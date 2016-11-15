Sarawak 

Body of missing student found

The body being carried to an ambulance.

KUCHING: The body of a missing Madrasah (Islamic religious school) student, presumed drowned, was found near the beach at Santubong near here yesterday.

The body of Aslam Husaini, 19, who was reported missing on Sunday morning, was found by the rescue and search team around 8.30am.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, the body was found about 20km from the location where he was reported to have fallen into the water.

“The rescue team had used a kayak to locate the victim before the y found the body,” he said.

The body had been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Aslam  Husaini was said  to be  playing with two  other friends when they  accidentally fell  into the sea at around  10am.

The boy  did not emerge after the fall while his two friends, aged 15 and 17, managed to swim ashore.

Aslam, who hailed from  Sibu, was one of a group of  46  students who took part in recreational activities at a resort in Santubong.

The were said to be accompanied by three teachers from the Madrasah.

