Chop-chop in the forest — 50 officers armed with taekwondo

Salleh (fourth left, second row) presents a memento to Jack while Tan (second left, second row) and others look on.

KUCHING: Some 50 Forest Department officers (Prevention and Enforcement) attended a basic taekwondo and self-defence course at the Sarawak Taekwondo Association’s (WTF) Satok training centre recently.

The course from Nov 10-12 was organised by Forest Department Sarawak with technical assistance from WTF and its affiliate Kuching Taekwondo & Self-Defence Club.

Said WTF president Mohamad Salleh during the soft opening, “We believe personal safety education is a life skill that all should receive. Forest Department Sarawak has been making an effort to organise this self-defence course for their officers from the enforcement section. And it’s an honour for us to be invited to share ideas and basic self-defence skills for the participants,” said Salleh.

Also present at the ceremony were the deputy director of Forest Department Sarawak Jack  Liam and its state technical board chairman Tan Check Joon.

