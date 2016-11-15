Craft bazaar a treasure trove of artwork

Niki draws a caricature of his customer. A booth operator sells a wide selection of Pua Kumbu and traditional silver accessories. A demonstration on Pua Kumbu-weaving. A ringsmith buffs a large number of blank ring shanks, onto which he would fit the gemstones according to customer’s order.

KUCHING: The ongoing ‘Sarawak Craft Festival and Food Bazaar 2016’ happening at Kuching Waterfront serves as a viable platform for local artists and craftsmen to not only promote their products, but also to share their skills and talents with visitors.

Many booths at the bazaar feature ethnic crafts such as beadwork, ‘sape’ (traditional Orang Ulu guitar-like musical instrument) as well as textiles like the ‘Pua Kumbu’ (traditional woven cloth of the Iban) and batik – some of which also conduct demonstrations on the manufacturing process of their products.

One notable talent is Norhalis Isa Ali, a local batik manufacturer who runs a batik-painting demonstration at his booth.

“I first learn about batik (painting) 10 years ago in Peninsular Malaysia – it has since become my job. Apart from drawing on fabrics, I also produce paintings, with prices ranging from RM20 up to RM250 apiece” he said, adding that the majority of his customers comprised those from the peninsula and foreign tourists.

On the craft bazaar, Norhalis said he was very satisfied by the setup.

Another artist who caught the attention of many visitors at the bazaar was a caricaturist who only wanted to be known as Niki.

The 43-year-old said he could always be found at his usual spot at the waterfront. Like Norhalis, many of his customers are tourists – both domestic and foreign.

“Through the bazaar, I get to receive about 10 customers daily – more during the weekends. I charge about RM15 for every black-and-white caricature of a single person; RM25 for a coloured artwork per person,” said Niki, who also does panorama-drawing.

Meanwhile, visitors feeling a bit peckish after a day of strolling through the craft bazaar can head to the ‘Asian Food Bazaar’ not far from the Old Court House.

The Sarawak Craft Festival and Food Bazaar 2016 will run till this Nov 27. It coincides with this year’s annual Sarawak Regatta, running from Nov 18 to 20.