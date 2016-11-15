Disposition of shares not because of financial constraints — Kedah Exco

ALOR SETAR: The decision by the Kedah government to dispose of 10 per cent of shares it held valued at around RM10 million was not because it was facing financial constraints, said Kedah state executive councillor (Exco) for investment Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail.

He said it was taken to sell the shares at a high price and use the profit to buy blue chip shares at a lower rate later.

The shares involved those of Petronas Dagangan Berhad and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), he told reporters in clarifying his reply during the Question and Answer session at the State Assembly sitting here yesterday.

“The Petronas Dagangan shares involved 200,000 units which brough a profit of RM6.116 million while for MAHB it was 359,500 units that yielded RM3.198 million. The overall profit was RM9.314 million and the money is still in the state government’s hands,” he said.

Datuk Mohamed Taulan Mat Rasul (PAS-Tokai) had questioned him on the matter.

According to Ku Rahman, the said the state government’s holding of Petronas Dagangan Berhad shares was 1.8 million with market value at RM41.94 juta, MAHB 3.74 million units (RM24.35 million) and Amanah Saham Kedah Berhad 16.94 million units RM4.184 juta.

He said from 2014, the Petronas Dagangan shared had yielded RM2.16 million in dividends while for Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad the sum was RM1.05 million (in dividends). — Bernama