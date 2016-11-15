Dr Annuar wants more students to enter science stream

SIBU: Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee stressed on the need to elevate the ratio of science to arts students to 60:40 to mirror the ratio in developed countries.

He said this was important in view of the country’s aspiration of achieving developed nation status by 2020.

Dr Annuar noted the declining trend of students entering the science stream, saying it did not augur well for the country if the trend persisted.

“All other developed countries have a ratio of science to arts student at 60:40 but ours is at 30:70 at the moment. Any further decline does not augur well as the country is seeking to become a developed nation by 2020.

“That is why we want to increase (the ratio) to at least 60:40 as it is in other parts of the world,” he added.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, was speaking to reporters after handing over certificates to winners of the state-level Science and Mathematics Olympiad Competition (Sibu zone) at Lakis (Sibu Muslim Welfare Trust Board) hall here yesterday.

The competition was organised by Gagasan Pendidikan Melayu Malaysia (Gagasan).

Dr Annuar, who is also Gagasan Sarawak chairman, said the competition was an ideal platform to inculcate interest among students towards science and mathematics.

He said this was the first time the competition was held here. The competition is divided into three zones–Sibu, Miri and Kuching.

Contestants with the highest score would go on to represent Sarawak in Science and Mathematics at the national-level competition in February next year.

Three contestants would be selected for each category.