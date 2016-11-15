Excellent students receive awards from Naim Foundation

KUCHING: Naim Foundation, an entity under Naim Group of Companies (Naim), awarded outstanding students of SMK Kai Chung here with excellence awards recently.

The awards, which were part of the foundation’s annual academic excellence award programme for secondary schools in the state, were presented by Naim advisor Abang Hasni Abang Hasnan during the school’s prize giving ceremony.

According to him, the award also served as part of the foundation’s community outreach programme which aimed to promote academic excellence among students.

“The Naim Foundation was launched in 2004 to provide assistance in areas ranging from advancement of education and research, to contributions for various charitable causes.

In fact, the foundation also offers a scholarship scheme called ‘Naim Foundation Scholarships’ for tertiary education, which covers tuition fees, lodging and books,” he said.

He added that a total of 17 secondary schools were currently under the foundation’s academic excellence award programme for 2016.

“These schools comprise national and Chinese independent secondary schools. The programme does not only include awards for students demonstrating good academic performance, but also well-rounded students overall.

“We believe that students are our hope for the future. This is our way of assisting and motivating them to be the best they can be, in line with our philosophy of building value in every way for our communities,” he remarked.

Also present was SMK Kai Chung principal Lee Khung Kiong.