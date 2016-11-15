‘Farley Cat Show 2016’ a crowd puller

Noormah (right) together with others from Sg. Assan proudly displaying their adorable fluffy cats of different breeds The fluffy cute and adorable Persian cats from Sg Assan. Breeding cats helps to educate and instil love and respect for animals among young children. The inaugural event received overwhelming response. The event attracts both young and old. Dewi posing with her huge domestic shorthair breed cat named Boxter Boy. The cats from Sg. Assan are a huge attraction. Twin Persian cats.

SIBU: The inaugural ‘Farley Cat Show 2016’ held at the compound of Farley Supermarket on Sunday evening received overwhelming response, with about 90 cats from different breeds put on show.

This prompted cat enthusiasts from around the Central Region to call on the organiser to turn it into an annual event, saying it helps to promote greater level of awareness among members of the public to love and respect cats.

The event which attracted cat owners and enthusiasts from around the Central Region was organised by Farley Supermarket.

“Just look at the huge number of people who turned up to enjoy the ‘Farley Cat Show 2016’. Even though it is held for the very first time, the overwhelming response speaks by itself that it deserves to be organised as an annual event.

“The event is simply fantastic as different breeds of cats are put on display by their owners,” said Noormah Muhi from Sg. Assan when met during the show.

Another cat owner from Sibu, Monica Ela Kulong, said the event not only helped to promote love and respect for cats, it also served as a platform for cat lovers to share their experience, knowledge and skills in taking care of their cats.

The event attracted a big crowd of people from all walks of life and from different races.

Most of the cats showcased in the event were of the Persian breed with some Siamese, British Shorthair and the rare Bengal breed as well as the domestic cat, to name a few.

To Teresa Kulong, another cat lover, the event was more than about displaying fluffy Persian cats as it was a show of love for local cats to drive home the message that pets should never be abused, neglected and abandoned.

Sibu Animal Rescue Society vice president Dr Sharon Tay praised Farley Supermarket for organising the event.

“It is great to see Eijing Lau together with all those involved in taking the initiative to organise this wonderful event as it helps us to spread the message to the public that they should never simply dump away their kittens,” he said, referring to the Farley Group of Companies manager who led the organising committee.

“If they do not want to keep their kittens, there are lots of other alternatives for them to take such as by putting them online through Facebook, Wechat or WhatsApp so that others who love kittens can take or even purchase them from them at certain prices,” she added.

Dr Sharon’s view was strongly supported by Dewi Ayu who owns a domestic shorthair breed cat, saying cats and dogs are God’s creations, so they too deserve the best treatment because they have feelings.

“I have 16 cats at home which were either given by someone to me or stray cats. Even though I do not purposely search for stray cats, if I stumble upon one, I will take it home and make it comfortable,” she added.

Once she takes the stray cats home, Dewi said she will give them shower, cat food and vaccinate them so that they stay healthy.

For a British Shorthair breed cat owner, Salleh Sahak, cats are adorable God’s creations.

“To me and my family, we love cats so much. Just look at them, they are so cute and adorable God’s creations. We should love them and it is a pity to see stray cats,” he added.

He said his family loves cats so much that they are even willing to spend several thousands of ringgit to purchase British Shorthair breed cats.

Meanwhile, the ‘Farley Cat Show 2016’ was sponsored by ProDiet (The Professional Pet Food Diet), Whiskas, Smart Heart and Cat Pro.

The purpose of organising the programme is to provide all cat lovers especially those from around the Central Region the opportunity to converge under one roof to exchange and share ideas on caring for cats.