Foreign funds offloaded RM800.4 million last week

KUCHING: Foreign funds continued to offload equities on Bursa Malaysia last week, disposing off RM800.4 million worth of stocks for the second consecutive week, after selling RM948.1 million worth of equities in the prior week ended November 4.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) yesterday said despite the lower money outflow last week as compared to the week ended November 4, it was the seventh highest weekly outflow this year.

This was estimated based on transactions in the open market excluding off-market deals.

“Foreign investors were actually net buyers on Monday (November 7) and Tuesday (November 8), albeit moderately,” it detailled in its report yesterday.

“This was in contrast to that in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines (TIPs) markets where foreign selling was seen for two consecutive days.

“The buying (on Bursa) reversed abruptly on Wednesday (November 9) and continued for the rest of the week.

“On Friday (November 11), the attrition turned ugly as the amount offloaded amounted to RM690.9 million.

“It was the highest in a day so far this year,” the research firm observed.

Additionally, MIDF Research noted last week started on a positive mood as investors looked to a resolution of the US presidential race and a removal of the associated political risk.

However, as US President-elect Donald Trump became apparent on winning the election, emerging markets tumbled on Wednesday – its steepest slide since Brexit.

On Bursa, MIDF Research noted the FBM KLCI had at one point slided by as much as 23 points or 1.4 per cent.

Subsequently, it observed that the Index regained some of the loss by the close of trade and rebounded significantly the following day.

“Malaysian equity has been subjected to foreign money attrition since early May.

“The heaviest of the equity selldown on Bursa Malaysia appeared to be in the past and the sale of equity by foreign investors recently at most was residual.”

Hence, MIDF Research opined that the heavy tide out of Asian equity last week was more contained on Bursa.

Despite the attrition, MIDF Research noted foreign investors remained net purchaser as of November 11.

In spite of that, the amount has shrunk to just RM261 million from a peak of RM6.47 billion in April.

Likewise, foreign investors sold RM19.5 billion worth of equities in 2015 and RM6.9 billion worth of stocks in 2014.

On another note, foreign participation remained surprisingly moderate last week.

Foreign average daily trading value (ADTV) of shares remained below the RM1 billion mark at RM994 million last week.

Despite the moderate foreign investors’ participation, MIDF Research pointed out that Bursa was well supported by local institutions last week.

Interestingly, the research firm noted retail investors was active last week.

It observed that retail investor’s ADTV shot up by 37 per cent to RM643 million.

“It was the highest in 12 weeks and the first time the amount has exceeded the RM500 million mark in six weeks.”

Nevertheless, MIDF Research said the buying on dips conviction was weak as the buying and selling amount was almost flat last week.