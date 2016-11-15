Govt has no plan to use vagrants to farm in idle land

The government has no plan to employ vagrants for farming activities at idle land in rural areas, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Rather, Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the ministry – via the self-building village (DBD) programme – offered skills such as farming, carpentry and sewing to prepare vagrants to become independent and return to the family fold or society.

She said in the latest development, inmates at the Mersing DBD in Johor were taught how to plant cassava, sweet potatoes and sugarcane while those at the Jerantut DBD in Pahang were trained to process salted eggs, rear ‘kampung’ chicken and cultivate vegetables.

“After the inmates have mastered the skills provided during the period, DBD will contact employers for job opportunities, in line with the skills and training they learnt at the DBD programmes,” she said when replying to Datuk Mohd Zaim Abu Hasan (BN-Parit).

Mohd Zaim wanted to know the government’s efforts in reducing the number of vagrants by providing them jobs in the farming sector, specifically using idle land in the rural areas.

DBD was set up to provide care, shelter and rehabilitation to vagrants and destitutes to create productive and skilled individuals with positive attitude for reintegration into society. — Bernama